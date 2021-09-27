Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has announced its partnership with Enda Sportswear, a Kenyan shoe company, to produce high-performance running trainers dubbed Tusker Mwanzo.

Speaking on the partnership, KBL’s MD John Musunga said the Tusker Mwanzo shoe has already been released to the market and is available for purchase from local sportswear stores.

“The partnership is aimed at producing a locally manufactured running shoe,” Musunga said.

He added that Kenyans also have a chance to win a pair of the shoes through participation in the ongoing Tusker Cheer our Champions national consumer promotion.

“This is in line with the brand’s ongoing Kenya Milele campaign that seeks to celebrate and support Kenyans from all walks of life. Being a Kenyan company that is centred on celebrating everything that is proudly and loudly Kenyan, the fit with Enda was seamless and we know such collaborations will strengthen the belief and resolve of Kenyans to support their own as part of the Buy Kenya build Kenya Initiative,” explained Musunga.

On her part, Enda Sportswear CEO Navalayo Osembo said, “Both Enda and Tusker are Kenyan brands that celebrate Kenyan excellence and the spirit of friendship and community. Both brands have also been accepted globally as part of Kenyan culture. This partnership made perfect sense and we hope it encourages more Kenyan brands to collaborate.”

The two brands have expressed optimism of penetration into the Kenyan market even as the government works to promote the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative.