Absa Bank has begun a countrywide digital literacy enhancement program targeting to establish 66 computer labs in schools.

The bank is investing Ksh. 23 million in the nationwide project that is being spearheaded in partnership with Computers for Schools Kenya (CFSK). The project aims to donate about 1,500 computers to different schools in the coming months.

The two organizations rolled out the initiative at the Kikuyu Township Primary School by donating 20 desktop computers that are fully networked and fitted with relevant software to support learning. The donation was accompanied by desks and tables refurbished from the waste collected during the bank’s rebranding exercise completed last year. This saved the environment up to 12 tonnes of e-waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Kikuyu, Absa Bank’s Head of Sustainability and Citizenship Jane Waiyaki said, “As a responsible financial institution, we recognize the importance of setting a foundation of digital skills for the next generation. Therefore, we have set aside an investment of Ksh. 23 million towards setting up computer labs with upcycled computers as well as repurposed seats and tables across primary schools. We are leveraging the power of technology to assist in learning, imparting core skills, and developing the educational potential of young students in Kenya.”

Early this year, Absa Bank embarked on a donation drive to support 46 special needs schools, handing over 20,000 face masks and 4,000 bags made from repurposed billboards from the rebrand project.

In addition to the computer lab handover, Absa took part in a tree planting exercise of indigenous, exotic, and fruit trees at the school as part of its commitment to plant 10 million trees in 5 years. The tree planting exercise was followed by training sessions for the Environment Club and 4K Club members on the awareness sessions on water and energy efficiency, conservation, sustainability, and climate change.