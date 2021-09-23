Shares

The Ajuma Foundation in partnership with Chipper Cash, a fintech solutions provider, have begun a county-to-county book donation initiative. The initiative is set to benefit over 3,000 students from marginalized communities.

The Ajuma Exercise Books Project has so far benefited 8 schools and about 8,000 pupils in parts of Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) including Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, and Kwale. This next phase of the project with Chipper Cash support recently visited and donated books in four schools in Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Machakos, and Kajiado counties. The project aims to improve access to education for deserving students in hard-to-reach and underprivileged areas.

By donating exercise books, the Ajuma Foundation hopes that these learning materials will be provided throughout rural Kenya to empower rural areas academically. The initiative also aims to encourage affluent children to do their societal duty by choosing the books and thereby supporting their less fortunate peers.

Tribal or ethnic cohesion is a critical concept for young Kenyan children to embrace as they grow up in a nation where ethnicity is often a source of division. The Ajuma Exercise Books initiative plays a small part in promoting understanding of ethnic diversity in Kenya and celebrates it every time a child takes out his or her exercise book.

The Ajuma Foundation was founded by Ajuma Nasanyena, an international model born in Turkana, Kenya. She has graced many fashion shows across the globe, featured in editorial work and advertising campaigns. Ajuma has endorsed top fashion designers as well as cosmetic brands.