Money transfer platform, Chipper Cash, has partnered with Atotos Sports to provide professional training for Kenyan football coaches from disadvantaged backgrounds within Nairobi. The training is set to take up to four weeks and kicks off on the 20th of March, 2021 at the Gems Cambridge International School in Karen.

There will also be a live session for the coaches to learn how to make use of Atotos Sports’ digital training platform, Supa Coach App, before proceeding to online individualized training.

In 2020, Chipper Cash partnered with AS Roma as the official money transfer partner in Africa. This partnership signaled a strong commitment from the fintech company towards supporting grassroot football in Africa in the long term.

Recently, young Kenyan ladies from the Kibera Angels Sports Academy obtained financial support to enhance their soccer passion.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, investment and growth of sports worldwide has been greatly affected. Chipper Cash’s partnership with the Atotos Sports provides a great solution for the local sports sector. Not only are we assisting coaches from disadvantaged backgrounds access world class training but also helping the many youth training under these coaches with proper soccer skills. One coach can reach between one hundred to five hundred children and we would like to benefit more than ten thousand youth in Kenya with this initiative,” said Leon Kiptum, Country Manager, Chipper Cash Kenya.

Nick Kimanthi, CEO Atotos Sports Management said, “As a Sports Agency, one of the challenges we face when trying to get our players to sign professional contracts in Europe is that the market is very competitive and our players lack basic soccer skills. It is for this reason, we introduced the Super Coach App, a European standard digital training platform. We are happy that our partnership with Chipper Cash, will see grassroot coaches obtain skills on how to develop players in all age categories, and change the lives of thousands of youths in the process.”

Currently Chipper serves over 3.5 million people across Africa, processing more than 100,000 transactions every day. With the recent addition of the United Kingdom, the company now operates in eight countries; Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and South Africa.