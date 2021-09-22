Shares

EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) have collaborated to launch ÀLÓ, a writers initiative offering a unique platform for writers of African heritage.

The initiative is open to professionals, freelancers as well as up-and-coming writers, and there are no limitations to the story ideas or scripts. Any theme or story is welcome, but submissions must pay homage to Africa’s unique cultures, diversity, heritage and people.

The word ÀLÓ is derived from the Yoruba language and translates as once upon a time. Just like with those words which have opened countless stories for hundreds of years, this is the beginning of an exciting journey to discover the best authentic African story ideas which will inspire and resonate with viewers across the globe.

The ÀLÓ Initiative website will open for fixed periods beginning Friday 24th September, when writers can submit their television scripts and story documents. These documents will then be reviewed and shortlisted by the ÀLÓ team which is comprised of creative executives from both EbonyLife and SPT.

Entrants can must be of African heritage, born in any of Africa’s 54 countries or have proven citizenship as a native of the country, or be first generation children.

Successful candidates will have the opportunity to enter into a series pilot development agreement with SPT and EbonyLife under the ÀLÓ Initiative to create and write a pilot script. Once completed, the projects will be pitched to major international broadcasters for their consideration.

Mo Abudu, CEO EbonyLife Media said, “I am really excited about our growing partnership with Sony Pictures Television; from our deal for three scripted series, to our first-look agreement, and now the ÀLÓ Writers’ Initiative. The name of this initiative inspires me, as we chose a word which holds so much personal meaning for me. I am particularly thrilled about the Writers’ Initiative because it is in line with our continent-wide vision to harness and grow our creative economy.”

The ÀLÓ Initiative will be open for submissions between September 24th and November 5th, 2021, with a further six-week period to be confirmed at a later date. Internationally, the initiative it is open to submissions from the US, Canada, the UK and EU, Australia and New Zealand. It hopes to expand to include further regions for future submission periods.