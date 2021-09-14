Shares

Safaricom has announced a Ksh. 1 million sponsorship support for the Kenyan team representing the country at the ongoing Deaflympics Ball Games Qualifiers.

The sponsorship will cover the players’ kits and airtime during the ball games which are the first-ever Deaflympics Qualifiers to be held in Kenya since its inception in 1924.

Over 1,000 participants from 22 African countries will participate in the Qualifiers matches. There will be 16 deaf football teams and 8 deaf basketball teams in the tournament.

The Deaflympic Games are part of qualifiers for the 24th Summer Deaflympic Games that will be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil next year from 1st to 15th May 2022.

This year, Safaricom has also supported the Kenyan Olympic and Paralympic teams and the upcoming Kip Keino Classic, the final meeting of this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

In August, Safaricom announced a Ksh. 66.5 million sponsorship for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships that took place from 17th to 22nd August at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

The multi-million sponsorship catered for internet during the entire event including connectivity at the fully kitted media centre and media tribune. The internet access also extend to the score recorders’ office, event management office as well as Nyayo National stadium which was reserved as the training grounds, COVID-19 testing and accreditation centre for all the athletes.

Safaricom was also among the main sponsors of the Kenyan team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games where the track and field athletes won 10 medals in total including 4 gold medals.