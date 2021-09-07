Shares

PwC Africa has announced six key focus areas that will support the execution of its new global strategy dubbed The New Equation.

The company’s six key focus areas for The New Equation strategy are trust, growth, and value creation, ESG, digitization, international development, and workforce. Audit and assurance remain a critical aspect of PwC Africa’s business and as such, the firm has stated that it will continue investing significantly in this area of our business, including investment in technology, and upskilling of staff to be more digitally enabled.

1. Building Trust

The New Equation focuses on two interconnected needs that organizations face in the coming years. These are building trust across a wide range of areas that are important to stakeholders and delivering sustained outcomes in an environment where the risk of disruption is more intense than ever before.

Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa said, “Our purpose as PwC is to build trust in society and solve important problems. The New Equation will shape how we help to build trust, as well as how we deliver sustained outcomes as a community of problem solvers. Quality is at the heart of everything that we do, and therefore quality is the foundation supporting our execution of The New Equation strategy.”

PwC Africa states that quality is fundamental to all aspects of its strategy. The company has committed to support and sustain quality through internal processes, controls, and the support teams that monitor and enhance quality.

2. Growth and value creation

The New Equation strategy informs PwC Africa’s commitment to quality, expertise, upskilling, tools and technologies that improve resilience and support productivity and sustainable, equitable growth.

“PwC Africa has an important role to play in helping organizations to create the value that they’re looking for. Optimizing workforce productivity, seeking competitive value in deals and other transactions and deploying integrated digital solutions are all ways of delivering sustained outcomes within organizations. These are some of the areas that we’re focused on, as part of executing The New Equation strategy,” Shango added.

3. ESG

PwC Africa’s specialized teams are equipped with industry knowledge to support clients with their Environmental, Governance and Social (ESG) objectives that help to build trust and achieve sustained outcomes.

The company will invest in additional resources and tools to assist clients with embedding ESG from strategy to execution and ultimately delivering impactful transparent reporting.

4. Digitization

Technology and digitization will continue to drive PwC Africa’s strategy. By coupling the power of technology with expertise in specific areas such as strategy, risk, deals, management consulting and tax strategy, amongst others, The New Equation helps deliver sustained outcomes and value for PwC Africa’s clients.

5. Partnering to achieve international development goals

By executing The New Equation strategy, PwC Africa will expand its capabilities to help address some of the continent’s biggest development challenges. PwC’s aim is to build trust by improving the effectiveness of development assistance through promoting innovation, reducing costs, assuring accountability and establishing results- and impact based management.

6. Workforce

The New Equation strategy helps to empower PwC people to work together as a community of problem solvers to deliver high quality services. For many organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for agile, resilient workforces and the importance of tools, skills and systems that support workforce productivity and sustained outcomes. Through integrated service delivery platforms like New World, New Skills, PwC Africa helps clients to reimagine the future of work, leadership, technology, and training.