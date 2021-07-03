Shares

PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) has announced the admission of Isaac Otolo to its partnership, effective 1 July, 2021. Otolo’s admission to PwC Kenya’s partnership reflects his position as the firm’s Transaction Advisory Leader for the region.

In his new role, Isaac’s primary focus will be to provide Infrastructure Advisory, Corporate Finance and Transactions Advisory services to clients in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia and the Ethiopia.

“Isaac’s admission is aligned to PwC’s global strategy of investing in purpose-led, values-driven services. In practice, this means t hat we are relentlessly client focused, powered by human insight and technologies like data analytics. Isaac is focused on cutting through complexity t o serve clients in the region, building his team and collaborating with other business units at PwC t o create value and deliver quality t o clients,” commented Peter Ngahu, Regional Senior Partner at PwC.

Isaac is widely experienced in business valuations, transactions advisory, due diligence investigations, capital raising, debt restructuring and infrastructure advisory. With experience working on engagements in over 17 countries in Africa, Isaac is a notable speaker and panelist on infrastructural fora in the region and regularly authors thoughts on leadership in the field.

“As Transaction Advisory Leader, Isaac has a proven ability t o identify opportunities for creating value in a wide variety of transactions. Isaac brings deep and value-adding insight to his clients. He has also been recognized for leading and developing his team, who support him in delivering quality work consistently,” commented Muniu Thoithi, Advisory Leader in the Eastern Africa region.