Equity’s mobile virtual network operator, Equitel, has launched its fourth generation (4G) services. The new 4G high-speed broadband network is expected to offer its clientele faster speeds in line with current market demands.

As part of the launch, Equitel has put in place attractive data bundle offers to allow customers to enjoy the new 4G experience.

Over the years, the service has experienced steady growth with the Equity Group Q1 2021 results indicating that Equitel registered a 14% growth in customer transactions from 65.4 million in Q1 2020 to 74.8 million in Q1 2021, while the value of transactions grew by 163% from Kshs. 160.5 billion in Q1 2020 to Kshs. 421.8 billion in Q1 2021.

Finserve Africa Managing Director, Lanre Bamisebi, had this to say, “We are delighted to launch the Equitel 4G services in the market, in line with strengthening Equitel’s capability as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). The new Equitel 4G SIM will address the issues of slow internet connection and limited data coverage. As part of the launch, we are offering a100% bonus to our customers by doubling their data bundles. We expect this to significantly accelerate our revenue growth and grow our active customer base.”

The new Equitel 4G SIM cards are already available across all Equity branches countrywide.