Showmax is bringing to viewers a documentary about 20-year-old Moroccan and his trips across the continent, starting 5th August, 2021.

The documentary features twenty-year-old Othmane Zolati, who had never left his home country of Morocco when he started his nearly four-year journey to Cape Town, South Africa. At the beginning of his journey, Othmane begun with just Ksh. 8,700 ($80), a small backpack, and a borrowed cheap pocket camera.

Africa and I, a 90-minute documentary about his trip, is the story of how Othmane walked, hitchhiked, cycled and skateboarded over 30,000 km through 24 countries including Kenya.

Othmane directs and executive produces Africa and I, using the 100s of hours of footage he taught himself to shoot along the way. He has collaborated with a team of award-winning South African creatives he met at the end of his trip including co-director Chris Green writer and producer on the 2021 SAFTA winner Chasing the Sun.

Chris is also and co-showrunner of the two-time International Emmy-nominated MasterChef South Africa, Both Worlds, the production company behind the two-time International Emmy-nominated Puppet Nation ZA and composer Daniel Eppel. He is also the editor Kirsten de Magalhaes, both SAFTA winners.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.