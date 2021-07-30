Mediclaim vs Health Insurance: Which is Better?

Shares

Mediclaim vs health insurance is something you will come across often if you are in the market looking for health cover. It is easy to get confused between the two since the differences are not many, but it helps to know what you are getting into before making the final decision.

Let’s discuss Mediclaim vs health insurance in detail!

What is Mediclaim Insurance?

Mediclaim insurance is a kind of insurance that provides specific financial coverage against medical-related expenses incurred in the hospital. It’s a convenient way to minimize the financial impact of a medical emergency. Between mediclaim vs health insurance, medical insurance is also a good choice.

Image Source: Shutterstock

How Does Mediclaim Insurance Work?

This policy has been specifically designed to provide India’s senior citizens with financial strength and aid in times of illness and emergency. The best part about mediclaim insurance plans is that they come with a long-term contract that is renewable at the end of the term. This provides every senior citizen with an unprecedented level of security and peace of mind in the face of unpredictable illnesses.

When you are considering Mediclaim vs health insurance, you should also know that Mediclaim provides you with several added benefits such as medical evacuation, income tax benefits, overseas hospitalization, etc.

What is nice about this is that you can choose the level of coverage you want from it. If you wish to know more about this product or any related issues, you can get in touch with a qualified health insurance consultant, who will help you out with all your queries regarding what is Mediclaim. Trusted health insurance providers such as Care Health Insurance can be a good option for you to consider since they have exemplary customer services.

What is Health Insurance?

Health insurance is a form of insurance covering a portion or the entire risk of the individual incurring healthcare costs. As with most other forms of insurance, there is risk amongst many people. This risk could be because of their age, health conditions and so on. It could also be because they are not very well off, and so they require insurance.

When you purchase health insurance, you opt to get coverage against the risk factors so you can remain financially stable under unforeseen circumstances.

How Does Health Insurance Work?

When a policyholder is covered by health insurance, they will be paid a fixed sum if they incur a healthcare expense. The insurance company will compensate the healthcare provider or the government for the cost of the medical expense. When considering Mediclaim vs health insurance, this can put health insurance a few steps ahead for some people due to the convenience.

In other words, when you buy health insurance, the insurance provider promises to provide you with a financial backup to cover your medical needs. For this reason, it is always recommended that you assess your current and future medical needs and budget accordingly.

This way, you will ensure that you buy the best health insurance plan for yourself. Also, do not forget to check the different rates offered by different companies to ensure you are not paying more than you should.

In India, the health insurance sector is growing rapidly. As per Statista, the gross direct premium income of the Indian health insurance industry was about 470 billion Indian rupees in the financial year 2020. Public health insurance recorded the highest premium income of over 225 billion Indian rupees that year, with the highest share of premiums written in the western state of Maharashtra.

Mediclaim vs Health Insurance: Which is Better?

If we have to decide between Mediclaim vs health insurance, the answer is that there is no correct answer. It depends entirely on your financial situation, medical requirements and history, lifestyle needs, etc. Hence, when considering the pros and cons of Mediclaim vs health insurance, assess your personal needs first to make the right choice.