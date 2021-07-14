Shares

The 2021 WRC Kenya Safari Rally winner Sebastien Ogier has donated Ksh. 2.5 million to the Nakuru Children’s Project and the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. Both charities will each receive half the donated amount.

“Education is the key for a better future so I want to support Nakuru Children’s Project with Ksh. 1,273,266 (€10,000), and we should do everything in our power to protect this wildlife so I will also make a donation of Ksh. 1,273,266 (€10.000) to Ol Pejeta Conservancy,” read an excerpt from a statement by Ogier.

Ogier further stated that he had fell in love with Kenya because of the support he received from locals during the Safari Rally competition he won a few weeks ago.

“This wonderful country got a place in my heart,” he said.

The seven times World Rally Champion won the 2020 World Rally Championship held in Naivasha on June 27 after Thierry Neuville hit a rock and retired his stricken Hyundai.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy works to conserve wildlife, provide a sanctuary for great apes and to generate income through wildlife tourism and enterprises for re-investment in conservation and community development.

The Nakuru Children’s Project is a UK based charity that helps children achieve their dreams through education.