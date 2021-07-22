Shares

Kenya’s FIA rally stars Hamza Anwar, McRae Kimathi and Jeremy Wahome have expressed confidence ahead of the 3rd round of the African Rally Championship. The championship will kick off on Friday 23rd July to Sunday 25th July in Tanzania.

The trio who are sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways, will be making their debuts in Tanzania, with the Ford Fiestas they used in last month’s Safari Rally in Naivasha, Kenya.

“I am thrilled at this opportunity because it is my first time to take part in the African Rally Championships. It is a new challenge but from the experience I gathered at WRC Safari Rally last month, I am confident that I will perform well,” said Jeremy Wahome.

Wahome and Anwar, 22, and Kimathi 26, are some of the youngest drivers who featured in last month’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally that made a comeback in Kenya after a 19-year hiatus. Wahome finished in 16th position and Anwar in 25th while Kimathi retired at the final stage due to a mechanical problem.

This is the second time Hamza Anwar is taking part in the African Rally Championships after finishing in 5th during Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally held in April this year where McRae Kimathi finished 8th. The three will be driving the M-Sport Fiesta Rally 3 sponsored by Safaricom and Kenya Airways.

Commenting on the dual sponsorship, Wahome said, “I appreciate the opportunity that Safaricom and Kenya Airways has given us to grow our talent. My aim is to keep on getting better and improving my results.”

Carl Flash Tundo will also participate in the African Rally Championship. The five-time winner of the Safari Rally and winner of Africa Rally Championship Equator Rally held in April, will defend his title in Tanzania. Carl Tundo is the only Kenyan winner of an IRC round. He was also among the drivers that Safaricom sponsored during the WRC Safari Rally.