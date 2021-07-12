Shares

Ogilvy Africa, a marketing and branding agency, has named Alex van Niekerk as Group Creative Director. Alex joins the network’s creative leadership team to serve brands managed by Ogilvy Africa from Kenya and select countries across SSA. He will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Throughout his career, Alex has won over 50 awards at festivals such as Cannes Lions, Clios, D&AD, One Show, London International Awards, Loeries and several others. With over a decade of experience at some of South Africa’s top agencies, Alex started his career with the red and white at Ogilvy Cape Town. He later became Creative Director at the King James Group, where his work contributed to both agencies reaching top position rankings by the Loeries Panel including Digital Agencies of the Year respectively.

Alex has also created and executed world-class campaigns for some of the region’s leading brands for clients. These include EABL, Ford, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Insurance, SAB, Netflix, Pick n Pay, Johnnie Walker, Carling Black Label, Volkswagen, Audi and Comedy Central.

Vikas Mehta, CEO Ogilvy Africa, said, “Top-of-the-line creative talent across marketing disciplines is an essential ingredient to our One-Ogilvy recipe. Over the past 12 months, we’ve made a deliberate effort to further strengthen competencies across communication, content, experience and PR&I with fresh talent who thinks digital-first. Alex’s appointment is another important step in that direction. With his track record of continued excellence, we hope to see him further raise the bar in how we drive growth for our clients.”