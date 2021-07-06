Shares

Jua Kali artisans from the informal sector have called on the government to reduce importation of PPE and support growth and creation of local production of the equipment.

The Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations (KNFJKA) said the effort to support recovery of businesses in the informal sector will boosting production of affordable and reusable PPE. “Once the government stops importing masks, Jua kali artisans are going to make money especially in the informal sector because most tailors in the market are going to sell a lot of re-usable masks and aprons,” said KNFJKA Nairobi Center Manager, Teresia Njora.

Ms. Njora added that beneficiaries of the Kenya Ni Sisi Campaign will find it economical to start producing more PPE under the initiative for trade in the bigger informal sector market.

The Kenya Ni Sisi Campaign aims to distribute 1,500,000 PPE and create at least 15 million jobs. The initiative will also deploy 6,000 (3,000 ltr) contactless water stations nationwide that have a sustainable water solution and build 100,000 SATO sanitary toilets, in the war against the pandemic.

The community initiative has so far employed 40 tailors who have produced more than 2,000 re-usable masks and more than 150 re-usable protective clothing. Over 2,000 tailors are targeted across the country, with the number of tailors set to increase initially from 40 to 200.

Valentine Gichau, Genesis Group CEO has called on more organizations, companies and individuals to support this initiative for a chance to help affected community members from sliding deeper into poverty. “We continue calling on Kenyans from all walks of life to join the initiative and make a lasting impact by touching a life. Financial support can be directed to the initiative’s Paybill number, 4073601 through the account name, Kenyanisisi,” added Ms. Gichau.