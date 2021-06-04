Shares

More Corporate firms and organizations have joined the Kenya Ni Sisi Campaign. The campaign is aimed at boosting access to water, sanitation, personal protective equipment and create more employment opportunities for Kenyans across the country.

Over the past one month, SilAfrica has partnered a few firms including

Genesis Group

Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations (KNFJKA)

National Industrial Training Authority (NITA)

Mara Moja Transport

UKAID

COVIDaction

DEG

The partnerships aim to deploy impactful solutions, scale-up efforts and ensure mass job creation to help Kenyans tame the ravaging effects of COVID-19.

“The initiative launched in April 2021 is fast gaining traction to become one of the largest, patriotic collaborations of corporates, organisations and Kenyans,” said SilAfrica, Group Executive Director, Akshay Shah.

The new partners will significantly boost previously collated efforts of SilAfrica, SATO, LIXIL, a manufacturer of building materials and housing equipment, The World Bank and UNICEF.

“The impact of COVID-19 devastated more lives, livelihoods, communities and businesses across Kenya, than ever witnessed before. It has become imperative that all stakeholders must unite to help minimize its impact nationwide and curb its potential for further disruption on Kenyans’ lives and the economy,” stated Valentine Gichau, Group Executive Director of the Genesis Group.

NITA will train PPE producers on medical set standards which the producers must be aware of including sizes, weight and type of material for use and maintaining high hygiene in the production process.

“This is a very significant campaign not only in ensuring that the health workers and general population have enough PPE but also creating jobs for Kenyans. This campaign is also aiding in acquisition of modern technology in the production of PPE,” said Eng. Festus Musyoki Centre Manager, NITA Textile Training Institute.

About 70 tailors will initially benefit in mask making and 200 Jua Kali artisans will benefit by making PPE with high impact expected when the initiative covers the whole country.

“So far, 40 tailors have benefited from the pilot project, and the others will come in as the campaign kicks off,” said Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations (KNFJKA), Center Manager, Teresia Njora.

The initiative aims to deploy 6,000 (3,000 ltr) contactless water stations nationwide that have a sustainable water solution, build 100,000 SATO sanitary toilets, distribute 1,500,000 PPE and create at least 15 million jobs.

The initiative has already impacted a number of communities across the country with the aim to elevate the whole nation by year’s end. The initiative’s efforts are being tracked online via their website to ensure anyone can follow and be a part of the progress.

The website is facilitating for anyone in need of water, PPE or work to request for assistance and anyone who is able to or interested in assisting, to be able to.