UAP Old Mutual is set to award three community heroes Ksh. 1.1 million for their contribution to society during the COVID 19 pandemic. The three will share the prize money from the Sisonke docuseries competition that took place in Kenya, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

In Kenya, Kenyan winners are listed below.

Butterfly Techi – they will receive Ksh. 765,000 for a project aimed at providing digital literacy for school girls in Samburu and Maralal county. 3E’S Experience – they will receive Ksh. 190,000 for their focus on energy, environment and empowerment. The group supports students in Kilifi county by providing books and solar light lanterns with aim of improving their reading and creativity. Red Splash – they will also receive Ksh. 190,000 for an app that seeks to link people to blood donors to curb the issue of shortage of blood in the country also caught the eye of the judges.

Commenting on rewarding of the community heroes, Abdallah H. Khamis, UAP Old Mutual Group Chief Operations Officer said, “UAP Old Mutual’s purpose is to champion mutually positive futures for everyone. We salute all participants, and urge them to keep adding value to communities to make a difference, special thanks to all.”

The winners were selected from a field of entries in which everyday heroes shared their projects and contributions to their communities via 90 second social media video submissions. Their videos can still be viewed via the Old Mutual YouTube page.