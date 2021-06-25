Shares

Telkom customers can now enjoy the life-time value of 1 GB of Mobile Internet Data and 100 minutes of talk time to make Telkom-to-Telkom calls, for free, every month. The life-time offer, dubbed Madaraka Life will also have the Telkom customer, as part of the company’s commitment to ensure easier access to its services, registered to T-kash, Telkom’s mobile money service. The customer will receive an instant cashback of Ksh.50 to their mobile wallet, upon successful registration.

Earlier this month, Telkom stated that it would be offering Kenyans an important access key to their own digital independence for the Madaraka Day season and beyond.

Telkom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mugo Kibati said, “Making calls and being able to connect to the Internet are now a basic need for all. In this age of increased virtual communications, Telkom fully understands how important access to communications services is to all Kenyans. Telkom is therefore making this commitment to empower Kenyans with this digital independence that they seek; giving them easier access to essential technology services that continue to simplify our lifestyles.”

As the use of Mobile Internet Data continues to grow, the development of new products and solutions will ensure that the customer is able to benefit from offers that broaden and simplify their digital lifestyles.

Earlier this year, Mr. Kibati said that Telkom remains cognizant of the integral role the technology company’s network plays in keeping customers connected.

“Despite the capital-intensive nature of our network expansion plan, we commit to becoming the technology partner of choice, building out our network to ensure wider coverage and the provision of high quality services to our customers,” Mr. Kibati added.

In May, Telkom announced the integration of T-kash with the government digital services platform, eCitizen. This integration with the eCitizen Portal will enable Telkom customers to make payments for a number of services including those offered by various government organs.

To access the offer dial *444*58#.