The Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute (KNDI) has released a consumer study report on Royco Mchuzi Mix (beef) brand. The research was conducted to educate the public on good dietary and nutrition habits and build consumer confidence amid gross misconceptions among consumers and local doctors.

The report has revealed that the product is safe for consumption and the ingredients in the mix have scientifically proven health benefits as spices and herbs.

The study was conducted by KNDI in collaboration with Unilever Company with a focus on Royco’s effects on common health claims.

The study of the composition of the ingredients used in Royco Mchuzi Mix revealed the nutritional value of the herbs and spices that enhance the flavor and aroma to local foods. Counter to prior negative perceptions of Royco Mchuzi Mix, the findings of the study confirm that Royco Mchuzi Mix’s ingredients are corriander, garlic, fennel, cumin/turmeric, methee/fenugreek and paprika. The findings revealed a 64.6% consumer preference for Royco Mchuzi Mix as a savory spice, and countered some of the negative nutritional claims associated with the spice in recent years.

“KNDI has a mandate to jointly participate actively in the review of foods and food supplements with nutrition and nutrition claims to ensure nutritional and dietary standards are maintained. We are proud to share this research to educate the public and recognize Royco Mchuzi Mix for its nutritional value,” said Dr. David Okeyo, CEO KNDI.

As a result of the study findings, KNDI will register Royco Mchuzi Mix (beef) in compliance with Sections 6(j) read together with Section 36(2) of Cap 253B and its 2019 Amendment. This is an official endorsement of Royco Mchuzi Mix (beef) brand for culinary utility and health benefits.