Uber Eats has partnered with green grocery chain Zucchini in Nairobi, to have their grocery offerings delivered via the app. Uber Eats enables Kenyans to get essential products like groceries, delivered to their households and to keep couriers earning.

How to order for Zucchini products on Uber Eats;

Open the Uber Eats app and tap convenience, select from the options given. Finalize your order and review your basket. Simply select the delivery option “Leave at the door” at checkout. Add instructions if you want to tell the delivery person where to drop off your order (e.g. Drop my order in the lobby). When everything looks right, just tap place order–and that’s it. Follow your order in the app. First, you’ll see the grocery or convenience store accept and start prepping. Then, when the order’s almost ready, a delivery person will go to the store to pick it up. Next, they’ll drive to you. You’ll be able to see their name and photo and track progress on the map. Expect deliveries within the hour by a delivery person using the Uber Eats application and relying on all health and safety guidelines shared by the Government. Delivery times might vary due to demand, please check the app for delivery times. You also have the option to tip your delivery person who is working hard to get your items to you.

Avoid physical contact when receiving your order.

Commenting on the new partnership, Nadeem Anjarwalla said, “Whether it’s getting a ride or getting groceries and food delivered, we want Uber to be the operating system for your everyday life. As we celebrate our third anniversary in Nairobi, we are excited to welcome Zucchini to the Uber Eats platform. We have seen a positive response to our essentials offerings via the app, and this partnership will allow us to scale this offering to ensure consumers have more selection at the tap of a button.”