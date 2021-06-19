Infinix has launched the Note 10 series, a new portfolio of premium smartphones including the Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro near-field communication (NFC). The Note 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimize work and entertainment experiences for everyone.
Speaking at the launch of the new Note series, Mike Zhang, Brand Manager Infinix Kenya said, “We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience. The Note 10 series perfectly balances functionality. Aesthetics, style, innovation, texture and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around device for professionals, entertainment lovers and everyday users alike.”
The Infinix Note 10 series is available on pre-order across all authorized retail stores in Kenya, on Xpark and on online retail store Jumia.
Infinix Note 10 specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.82 x 3.10 x 0.35 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.95 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Card slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
Main camera: Triple camera set-up 48 MP
2 MP (depth)
2 MP (monochrome)
Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP
USB: Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 18W
Colours: Black, Purple, Emerald Green
Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.80 x 3.08 x 0.31 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.95 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G76 MC4
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB, 8 GB
Main camera: Quad rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (depth)
2 MP (monochrome)
Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP
USB: Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast Charging 33W
Colours: Black, Purple, Nordic Secret
Infinix Note 10 Pro NFC specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Screen dimensions: 6.80 x 3.08 x 0.31 inches
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.95 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels
OS: Android 11, XOS 7.6
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G76 MC4
Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB
RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
Main camera: Quad rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (depth)
2 MP (monochrome)
Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 16 MP, (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast Charging 33W
Colours: Black, Purple, Nordic Secret