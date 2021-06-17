Shares

There’s a lot to expect from the new Nokia phone lineup including one-of-a-kind battery life. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, prides itself in bringing the best promises that the industry has to offer. It announced the 6 new devices which have been equipped with some of the most powerful batteries in the market.

Every smartphone user knows the value of good battery life especially when you’re on the go or you’re a heavy phone user. Therefore, finding a device that promises to stay charged for up to three days is a big bonus. This is exactly what you get with the new Nokia phone range. Each series come with impressive features with a focus on battery life.

The X-series which is the top range offers a pretty decent battery life. Both the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are equipped with a 4470 mAh battery that can last up to 2 days on a single charge. They also support 18W fast charging with a USB Type-C charging port.

The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 fall in the mid-range category but they come with a massive 5050mAh battery that can last up to 3 days on a single charge. This rivals most other brands in the same category. The phones also support 10W charging which is slightly slower compare to the X-series.

Nokia X10 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 4GB, 128GB, 128GB

RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB

Main camera: Quad camera set-up

48 MP, (wide) PDAF

5 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP, (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Bluetooth: 5.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W

Colours: Forest, Snow

Nokia X20 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.67 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Main camera: Quad camera set-up

64 MP, (wide) PDAF

5 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP, (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Bluetooth: 5.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W

Colours: Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue

Nokia G10 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up

13 MP, (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Bluetooth: 5.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Dusk, Night

Nokia G20 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad camera set-up

48 MP, (wide) PDAF

5 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP (wide)

USB: Type-C 2.0

Bluetooth: 5.0

Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Glacier, Night