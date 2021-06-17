There’s a lot to expect from the new Nokia phone lineup including one-of-a-kind battery life. HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, prides itself in bringing the best promises that the industry has to offer. It announced the 6 new devices which have been equipped with some of the most powerful batteries in the market.
Every smartphone user knows the value of good battery life especially when you’re on the go or you’re a heavy phone user. Therefore, finding a device that promises to stay charged for up to three days is a big bonus. This is exactly what you get with the new Nokia phone range. Each series come with impressive features with a focus on battery life.
The X-series which is the top range offers a pretty decent battery life. Both the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are equipped with a 4470 mAh battery that can last up to 2 days on a single charge. They also support 18W fast charging with a USB Type-C charging port.
The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 fall in the mid-range category but they come with a massive 5050mAh battery that can last up to 3 days on a single charge. This rivals most other brands in the same category. The phones also support 10W charging which is slightly slower compare to the X-series.
Nokia X10 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.67 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
GPU: Adreno 619
Internal storage: 4GB, 128GB, 128GB
RAM: 4 GB, 6 GB
Main camera: Quad camera set-up
48 MP, (wide) PDAF
5 MP, (ultrawide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP, (wide)
USB: Type-C 2.0
Bluetooth: 5.0
Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W
Colours: Forest, Snow
Nokia X20 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.67 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 460)
GPU: Adreno 619
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
Main camera: Quad camera set-up
64 MP, (wide) PDAF
5 MP, (ultrawide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 32 MP, (wide)
USB: Type-C 2.0
Bluetooth: 5.0
Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery type: Li-Po 4470 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 18W
Colours: Midnight Sun, Nordic Blue
Nokia G10 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.52 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB
Main camera: Triple camera set-up
13 MP, (wide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP
USB: Type-C 2.0
Bluetooth: 5.0
Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Dusk, Night
Nokia G20 Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.52 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 4 GB
Main camera: Quad camera set-up
48 MP, (wide) PDAF
5 MP, (ultrawide)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP (wide)
USB: Type-C 2.0
Bluetooth: 5.0
Features: Sensors, Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery type: Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Glacier, Night