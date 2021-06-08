Shares

KCB Group subsidiaries, KCB Kenya, and National Bank of Kenya (NBK) won 11 and 4 awards respectively during this year’s Think Business Awards.

KCB bagged the top prizes in digital banking, product marketing and mortgage finance categories, while NBK was named first position in the special judges’ award for product innovation category. This was in addition to eight runners up awards for KCB Bank Kenya and three for NBK as runners up.

“The industry recognition demonstrates the KCB leadership position in offering financial solutions across different segments. It is the reason we are constantly innovating and leveraging technology to deliver bespoke solutions that address our customers’ financial needs,” said KCB Group CEO and Managing Director Joshua Oigara.

NBK’s top prize was for its custodial partnership with Costa Homes to hold prospective homeowners’ funds pending completion of the real estate development they are investing in. The Bank also came in second place in the best bank in Micro-Finance category, as well as second runners-up prizes for product innovation and customer satisfaction categories.

In addition to its three top prizes, KCB was also named the first runners-up overall bank in Kenya. It also bagged the first runners-up prizes in the best tier-1 bank, sustainable corporate social responsibility, and agency banking categories. It was also awarded second runners-up prizes in corporate banking, asset finance, and trade financing categories.

KCB Group has the largest branch network in the Region, with 258 branches, 962 ATMs and over 16,600 merchants and agents offering round the clock banking services in East Africa.