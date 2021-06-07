Shares

Showmax has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning TV series and movies.

For all the movie lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. These include The Outpost. The Blind Side, Our Towns, Gravity, and The High Note.

Here are 12 you can watch and look forward to on Showmax this June.

1. The Outpost – Available from 21 June

The Outpost an Adventure film of 2020. As members of a small team of American soldiers outnumbered by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Teen Choice Award winners Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad, Fast and Furious 8, Pacific Rim: Uprising) co-star with Caleb Landry Jones (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

2. Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell is the true story of the security guard who became a hero after finding the device at the 1996 Atlanta bombing. After becoming the FBI’s number one suspect, vilified by press and public alike, his life ripped apart.

Paul Walter Hauser won the National Board of Review’s Breakthrough Performance Award as the title character, with Kathy Bates (American Horror Story) nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe as his mother, and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) winning Best Supporting Actor at the Faro Island Film Festival as his lawyer. Golden Globe winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Good Omens, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Teen Choice nominee Olivia Wilde (House M.D., TRON: Legacy) co-star.

The film is directed by four-time Oscar winner Clint Eastwood (Million Dollar Baby, Unforgiven).

3. The High Note – Available from 17 June

2020 music drama The High Note sees a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant presented with a choice that could alter the course of their respective careers.

The High Note stars Golden Globe winners Dakota Johnson (The Social Network, Fifty Shades movies) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish, Girlfriends). BAFTA nominee Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves, The Trial of the Chicago 7), Critics Choice nominee Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day), rapper Ice Cube and Emmy-winning comedian Eddie Izzard co-star.

4. Our Towns

Amidst the turbulence and division of recent years in America’s history, Our Towns finds a different story. These are the tale of 8 towns across the US where the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming communities.

Our Towns are presented by journalists James and Deborah Fallows based on their bestselling book Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America.

Our Towns is directed by Oscar nominees Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan (So Much So Fast, Troublesome Creek: A Midwestern).

5. The Day sports stood still

This documentary film tells the story of the unprecedented sports shutdown in March of 2020 and the events that followed. Emmy-winning director Antoine Fuqua (What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, Training Day) chronicles the abrupt stoppage due to COVID-19, how top athletes made their voices heard in the cultural and political reckoning on racial injustice in America. ‌

The documentary captures a broad swath of voices and experiences, exploring how the pandemic pressed pause on their careers, but also changed their lives in dramatic and surprising ways. The film features everyone from an NFL Super Bowl champion who volunteers in the ER, to a defending WNBA champ who decided to sit out the 2020 season to focus on protesting racial injustice. ‌

6. The Dark Knight Trilogy – Available from 10 June

The all-star cast of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy – Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises – includes Oscar winners Christian Bale (The Fighter), Heath Ledger (Brokeback Mountain), Michael Caine (The Cider House Rules), Gary Oldman (Mank, Darkest Hour), Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), and Morgan Freeman (Se7en).

7. Gravity – Available from 24 June

Led by Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, Gravity is a sci-fi movie with seven Academy Awards, including Best Director for multi-Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón (Roma, Children of Men).

8. A Sherlock Holmes – Available from 21 June

Robert Downey Jr. plays the ultimate eccentric genius detective, Sherlock, opposite Jude Law as Watson, in Guy Ritchie’s 2009 film, Sherlock Holmes.

9. Brokeback Mountain

This film was directed by Oscar winner Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and adapted from the short story by Annie Proulx. It is considered a cinematic milestone for LGBTQIA+ representation in the mainstream media. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger, who were both nominated for Oscars for their roles.

10. The blind side

Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her performance in this sports drama, alongside Quinton Aaron (Halfway), Oscar winner Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell, American Horror Story), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Tim McGraw. This biographical story of a homeless boy turned All-American football player was directed by BAFTA nominee John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks).

11. We’re the Millers – Available from 17 June

A small-time drug dealer enlists a fake family in a bid to smuggle drugs across the US border in the blockbuster comedy, We’re the Millers won two MTV Movie Awards, as well as a Teen Choice Award for Emma Roberts, who co-stars with Jennifer Aniston (Friends, The Morning Show).

12. What to expect when you’re expecting

What to Expect When You’re Expecting’s ensemble cast includes Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick (Love Life), Emmy winner Chris Rock (Fargo) and nominee Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games), and Golden Globe nominees Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Cameron Diaz (There’s Something About Mary), Matthew Morrison (Glee), and Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven).

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.