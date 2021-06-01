Shares

Credit Bank has announced a partnership with CapitalPlus Exchange Corporation (CapPlus) and Eneza Education. The partnership will see the bank’s customers access education materials for free via Eneza’s virtual tutoring platform.

Credit Bank CEO Mrs. Betty Korir noted that the partnership was born out of the bank’s passion for impacting future generations. “One of Credit Bank’s key focus areas is ensuring we impact the future generations. Consequently, we are always keen to partner organizations that pursue a similar social mission. This partnership with CapPlus and Eneza Education will ensure that we continue to deliver value to our customers, over and above financial services,” she said.

Through the partnership, Credit Bank’s SME customers will receive free access to Eneza Education’s virtual tutoring services for six months on a first come-first served basis. This will extend to the employees of the MSMEs and other customers of the bank in the education sector.

The CapPlus-Eneza program seeks to reach a total of 8,000 students from low to moderate-income households across the country. The program will see class 4 to form 4 students get free access to

Revision notes in all curriculum subjects

Assessments and quizzes

Termly revision papers

Teachers to respond to any questions

Set books

“We are excited to be partnering with Credit Bank and CapPlus to give access to quality learning and revision materials to their customers so that they can continue with their studies when at home,” stated Wambura Kimunyu, CEO Eneza Education.

Also commenting on the partnership, CapPlus’ CEO, Ms. Lynn Pikholz, “We value our partnership with Credit Bank with its track record as an SME bank and its continued contribution to the growth of SMEs through non-financial solutions. A good education is vitally important to children’s future prospects, so we are delighted that this partnership will promote children’s education during this time of frequent school closures and contribute to the country’s short term and long term education goals.”