Credit Bank has been named best Tier 3 Bank, according to the 2020 Customer Satisfaction Survey, conducted by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) during the pandemic.

This is the third time Credit Bank received recognition as the Best in Customer Responsiveness and Digital Experience.

Judith Wanjala, Credit Bank’s Customer Experience Manager, expressed the bank’s appreciation to its customers for the vote of confidence in Credit Bank despite the difficult operating environment occasioned by the pandemic.

“Customers are increasingly seeking convenience in the way they carry out personal and business transactions, and because our focus is on quality and digital innovation, the bank continues to invest heavily in digitization. We look forward to a bright future together with our customers.”

The survey, which obtained feedback from over 15,000 respondents, showed that most bank clients preferred the use of fully automated platforms while accessing banking services with 43% of respondents opting for mobile and internet banking, and more than 70% citing convenience and efficiency as their main interest. .

Banks had to re-orient and reframe their customer offerings in line with the requirements of the new Covid-19 context, with investments in in digital banking becoming a game-changer.

Recent automation ventures by Credit Bank such as revamping the mobile banking app CB Konnect, have enabled customers to transact from anywhere, with numerous value additions like applying for Bid Bonds on the app as well as Instant Insurance purchase. Internet Banking and Agency Banking serve up to 90% of the bank’s customers, and have ensured self-sufficiency on the client’s side, making it one of the best in that area.

The bank has pledged to continue with adherence of effective social and environmental management practices activities, services and products.