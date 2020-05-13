Safaricom donates tablets to students to enable them access e-learning platforms

Shares

Students in Kawangware and Dandora are set to benefit to access e-learning platforms through a donation from Safaricom Foundation. This initiative will be in partnership with Dignitas, a non-governmental organisation that works to provide access to education in urban slums.

Schools are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis and this initiative will enable students in the two regions in Nairobi to be able to access educational content through content partners working with Safaricom.

The project involves provision of tablets to student leaders and teachers from the two informal settlements who will use the devices to relay education content to other students both via SMS and through online platforms.

Last month Safaricom announced that it has partnered with Eneza Education, Longhorn Publishers and Viusasa Elimu to provide free access to educational content for primary and secondary school students studying from home.

“Dignitas is excited to be partnering with Safaricom Foundation during this crisis. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed. However, many children rely on school for protection and well-being as well as learning. Our support to children in this season will protect their well-being and promote learning at home so that all children can reach their potential,” said Deborah Kimanthi, Executive Director, Dignitas.

The partnership with Eneza Education allows students from grade 4 to form 4 access learning and revision content on the SMS-based Shupavu291 free of charge following a 60-day waiver of the daily Ksh. 3 subscription fee. The platform can be accessed via USSD *291# or the short code 20851.

Learners with internet access can also access education content on Shupavu Web, Viusasa Elimu and the Longhorn E-learning portals through a free education bundle available on *544#.