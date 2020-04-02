Safaricom partners with Longhorn, Shupavu291 and Viusasa to enable digital learning for free

Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Eneza Education, Longhorn Publishers and Viusasa to provide free access to educational content for primary and secondary school students studying from home.

The partnership with Eneza Education will see students from grade 4 to form 4 access learning and revision content on the SMS-based Shupavu291 free of charge following a 60-day waiver of the daily KES 3 subscription fee.

Learners will also be able to access education content on Shupavu Web, Viusasa E-learning and the Longhorn E-learning portal through the Safaricom network at no data cost, up to 250MB per day, for the next 60 days.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO, had this to say, “These are difficult times for our country and the world at large and as a company, we are constantly looking at ways of being present for our customers. Through this initiative, we want to ensure that all students can access education content, whether through feature phones or smartphones, and keep up with their studies for the time they will be at home.”

You can also access the platforms here.