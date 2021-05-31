Shares

Multichoice Kenya has opened a new customer centre to serve DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nyeri County and the larger Central Kenya region. The new branch is located along Kimathi Street on the Ground Floor of Kang’aru Building, Nyeri Town.

Speaking during the launch, Nyeri County Governor, Mutahi Kahiga said, “It’s my privilege and honor to welcome MultiChoice Kenya to set up its Regional Office in Nyeri County. Welcome home where we say closer to Nyeri, closer to bliss. We identify with you as you use the power of entertainment to enrich millions of lives across the county by providing video entertainment that tells the most-loved Kenyan international stories, which bring people together around shared passions.”

Also speaking at the launch, MultiChoice Kenya managing director Nancy Matimu appreciated the Nyeri Governor and the County Government for creating a conducive business environment for the company and supporting wealth creation. “We are delighted to expand our footprint to Nyeri County which is yet another milestone towards improving our service delivery in this region. The opening of this new branch is a response to the feedback we get from our customers for more services and a one-stop shop experience where they can purchase, troubleshoot, get after-sales services and purchase accessories,” said Ms. Matimu.

The Nyeri branch brings the total number of MultiChoice branches to 10 in Kenya. Customers in Nyeri and surrounding towns can now access a full range of services including payment of subscriptions, package upgrades and downgrades, decoder diagnostics and purchases, customer care support, among others.

The Nyeri branch with be an addition to the existing MultiChoice Kenya branches at T-Mall, Junction Mall, Greenspan and Sarit Centre located in Nairobi. Other branches are in Ongata Rongai, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret and Nakuru.

The MultiChoice Nyeri branch will be open daily from 8am to 6pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on weekends and 9am to 5pm on public holidays.

MultiChoice Kenya serves its customers through its wide network of over 2,000 dealers and accredited agents across the country.