The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 36-month debarment of Mactebac Contractors and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno, effective 15th December, 2020. Mr. Otieno is the Director and shareholder of the Kenyan company.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Mactebac Contractors and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno were guilty of fraud. The fraudulent practices happened during a tender for the Construction Works for Malaba Water and Sanitation Project under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Kenya.

The debarment renders Mactebac Contractors and its affiliates and Mr. Joram Opala Otieno ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment also qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions. These include the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the 36-month debarment period, Mactebac Contractors will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition of implementation of an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines. Mr. Joram Opala Otieno will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition that he completes an accredited integrity training.

The Construction Works for Malaba Water and Sanitation Project was a component of the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program in Kenya. The program is aimed at improving access, quality, availability and sustainability of water supply in 19 towns and waste water management services in 17 towns to improve quality of life and resilience against climate variability and change in Kenya.

The project was co-financed by the African Development Bank.