Boomplay, the music streaming and download service, marked this year’ Mother’s Day celebrations by donating home and COVID essentials to Usikimye. This was in an effort to support the organization’s efforts of providing a safe space for victims of Gender Based Violence.

The organization which was founded in 2019 was the brainchild of Njeri Wa Migwi and Stella Khachina Busolo. They were concerned about the spike in GBV as well as femicide case that kept rising. By forming Usikimye they believed their passion and commitment to help stop Sexual and Gender Based Violence prevalence. It acts as a one stop SGBV care center that provides comprehensive services to SGBV survivors that include psychosocial support, medical evaluation and treatment, emergency contraceptives for females of reproductive ages, forensic analysis, trauma counselling, paralegal services and transitional safe rooms.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the organization’s premises over the weekend, Boomplay Managing Director EA, Martha Huro said the donation is part

of an on-going rollout of sustainable initiatives aimed at supporting the local communities.

“We are elated to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day by donating essential items to Usikimye. We believe and support the values that the organization stands by, and appreciate their tireless efforts to provide a safe space for victims of domestic violence”, she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Njeri Wa Migwi, Founder of the organization, who lauded the company for its support, adding that it came at a crucial time when there has been a spike in domestic violence cases across the country, in the last one-year, amid the global pandemic.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Boomplay for the sentimental donation. We are certain that their contribution will go a long

way in ensuring our survivors are well taken care of,” she stated.

“I encourage other companies to emulate this noble gesture, to complement our efforts in ensuring that survivors are treated with the utmost respect and dignity,” she added.

The initiative is the beginning of many other community projects that Boomplay intends on launching in the near future. “As a company, we remain committed to playing our part in the society, with the aim of creating impact and leaving a mark in the lives of many,” Ms. Huro concluded.

According to a report by the National Council on Administration of Justice in April 2020, an estimated 35.8 percent of criminal cases in a two-week period, constituted sexual offences. It further stated that some perpetrators were close relatives, guardians and/or persons living with the victim.