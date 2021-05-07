Shares

Vikas Mehta, CEO Ogilvy Africa, has been appointed to the jury of the inaugural Global WARC (World Advertising and Research Council) Awards for Effectiveness. The jury includes some of the world’s top marketing and communication leaders from the world’s biggest brands and agency professionals from 22 countries around the world. Vikas is one of 3 nominations from Africa, and the only agency professional amongst them.

The WARC Awards for Effectiveness is run in partnership with Cannes Lions. The platform is built and benchmarked on a consistent global language of the Effectiveness Code and judged using the Creative Effectiveness Ladder. The Ladder, created by Cannes Lions and WARC, is a way for the industry to identify the best work that drives clear marketing outcomes.

The juries will choose winners for Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in 5 categories.

Customer Experience

Collaboration and Culture

Sustained Growth

Instant Impact

Brand Purpose and Business-to-Business

There are also special awards honouring particular areas of excellence. The winners will be announced at the Cannes Lions Festival 2021.

Commenting on his nomination, Vikas said, “We are grateful to WARC for the kind nomination and happy to see Africa’s inclusion in another global platform of scale. A partnership between WARC and Cannes Lions makes this one of the most prestigious effectiveness awards in the industry. I look forward to seeing some of the world’s best campaigns of 2019-20, all in one place”.

With an experience spanning over 20 years, Vikas has worked in over 50 countries in Asia-Pacific and African regions. During his years as a strategist, case studies authored by him have won over 100 regional and global effectiveness awards including the (Asia-Pacific, Singapore and India), 4As Jay Chiat Awards, Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards and others. He has also served on juries for these award shows, and several others.

Other judges from Africa include Monali Shah, Africa Head, Marketing Communications for The Coca-Cola Company and Bernice Samuels Group Marketing Executive at MTN.

Established in 1985, World Advertising and Research Council is one of the top companies in the world that helps marketing in improving RoI.

WARC’s unbiased work and results have appeared on the BBC, Campaign, CNBC, Forbes and The New York Times. Operating out of the UK, US, Singapore and China, WARC serves a community of over 75,000 marketers in more than 1,200 companies in 100+ countries around the world.