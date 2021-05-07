Shares

With this year’s Mothers Day fast approaching, many people are hunting for the perfect Mothers Day gift. Huawei wellness products are perfect to show how much you care for her health and wellbeing. Consider getting her a Huawei GT2, Watchfit, a MatePad T10 or Huawei MatePad T10.

Buy Huawei GT2 at Ksh. 24,999 or Huawei Watchfit at Ksh. 11,999 and get free bluetooth headphones and a water bottle, or Huawei MatePad T10s at Ksh. 34,999 or Huawei MatePad T10 at Ksh. 28,999 and get a free Powerbank.

With the many demands of motherhood, many mothers rarely have time to go to the gym or work out. Having fitness wearables ready to use is one of the best options to keep them on track with their health. Offering these options will allow every mom to have more freedom and flexibility to organize her daily workout, keep her up to date on the tips and tricks of working out, counts her daily calories, steps, and much more.

During her free time Mums can use the Huawei MatePad to perform tasks efficiently on the go as they continue to work from home. The Huawei MatePad features a beautiful display, powerful performance and a wide range of smart features that transform any location into a mobile classroom or theatre.

Parental control options let mums easily manage the content and apps that is available to their children, as well as the time the children can spend on the device.

To promote healthy device use, the Kids Corner includes eye protection modes. These are the blue light filter, posture alerts, bumpy road alerts, brightness alerts, distance alerts and eBook mode to provide a more comfortable experience.