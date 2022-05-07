Shares

Mother’s Day is here with us and it’s time for Moms to receive more love, above and beyond what they receive daily. Of course, love can never be enough, but a gesture of love will make your mom smile and have a happier day.

There are a million and one ways to describe mothers. You and I agree that they are walking miracles. Their love is incomparable, their hard work is incalculable. Mothers do not stop at anything until what they have fixed their minds on is done. They make the best producers and managers to ever exist.

However, while everybody wants to save the Earth; nobody wants to help Mom do the dishes. While everyone wants to eat a good meal, no one wants to help mom do the cooking. Well, it’s probably time we re-think how to make it easier for moms to live the life that they deserve.

Celebrated once a year, Mother’s Day is not enough to properly celebrate our mothers, however, it can be a good start for you and me to start it off right. This year, you can choose to be creative and start thinking about gift ideas and fun activities to show mom how loved and appreciated she is.

It’s okay to lavish mom with flowers, cards or other gifts. But how about giving her something that won’t wilt, collect dust or be thrown away? As you poetically confess to her how important she is with words, why not appreciate her using the below 5 ways that would make it memorable for her, for a significant time.

Make her say Goodbye to Washing Dirty Dishes

No one wants dirty dishes in their kitchen basin – your mum included. It is even more tiring to come home to dirty dishes staring at you. However, it’s the 21st century and dirty dishes are something you can make her deal with in a matter of minutes thanks to the LG Electronics smart dishwasher. With intuitive controls, adjustable racks, and a large load capacity LG dishwashers make kitchen clean up a breeze. The dishwasher leaves dishes sparkling with fewer water spots, and cleans from every angle, you can read more about it here.

Give her all-inclusive cooking options in the Kitchen

Normal is boring. Why not upgrade her microwave with the new LG SolarDom. This way, mum will move away from heating and preheating to grill, microwave and bake dishes in the all-in-one LG SolarDom appliance which is a fast, efficient 3-in-1 functionality appliance. Here are more details.

Get her a new TV

Moms need entertainment too as well as time alone. The Latest LG Smart TVs like the LG OLED TV are packed with 4K detail and in the deepest shades of black, it makes fast-paced action stay smooth and makes it easy for one to enjoy a movie of their choice or even find a selection of Yoga or cooking classes to learn a thing or two.

Get her an improved Kitchen experience

It hurts when your mom has to throw away food because it’s spoilt or is too much and the grandchildren or your siblings never finished eating. This Mother’s Day, you can choose to put a stop to it by gifting her the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator. Bottom-freezer refrigerators place fresh foods and beverages stored in the refrigerator portion at eye level, making it much easier to find things. They also offer a freezer drawer at the bottom that pulls out to reveal a spacious area for storing frozen foods, taking the user experience to a whole new level in the kitchen. Here is all you need to know about the LG Bottom Freezer Refrigerator.

Watch out for her health- especially her back

Mother’s love is bliss, is peace, it need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. If it is there, it is like a blessing; if it is not there it is as if all the beauty had gone out of life. We all want our mums healthy and to live long, we all want to experience their love one more time. To do this, we must protect their health. Do not let mum experience backaches when we have LG smart washing machines like the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered 2021 Vivace 950 (V950). With smart functionality, the machine can not only be controlled from the comfort of your couch but also makes it easier for everyone from professionals to working mothers to maintain a happier, healthier home as they attempt to balance work and family life. Here is everything you need to know about the LG smart washing machines.