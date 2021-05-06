Shares

Microsoft has added several new features to Teams designed to support educators and students in creating a holistic learning environment for the next chapter of education. Among others, the new features will provide for personalized learning for every student, organize the online classroom experience, and make assignments more engaging, organized, and fun. They also allow teachers to better understand student engagement and emotional wellbeing while also encouraging class participation during synchronous learning for better hybrid and remote classes.

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Top updates include;

gives students a less stressful way to improve their reading skills while helping educators save time, guide class progress, and identify areas for one-on-one attention. Whether learning how to read, improving reading fluency, or learning a new language, Reading Progress supports students of all ages.

pandemic, teachers have innovated by integrating technology and learning to engage students. From this study, 82 percent of educators agree that this past year accelerated the pace at which technology has driven innovation in teaching and learning. In addition, 71 percent of educators say technology has helped them improve their instruction and expanded their teaching capacity.

Barbara Holzapfel, Microsoft’s Vice President for Education, had this to say, “For the past year, teachers have leveraged technology in innovative ways to keep students engaged. Technology went from being a temporary lifeline to facilitate connection in remote and hybrid learning, to a fully integrated part of many virtual and in-person classrooms. As schools reimagine learning, there are several technologies that are critical to support learning, including collaborative online environments, analytics and feedback tools, and inclusive, immersive experiences that support deep understanding of complex concepts. The new apps and features will further support teachers and students on this journey.”