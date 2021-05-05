Shares

Low-cost airline, Jambojet, has resumed operations to all its local destinations, that is, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Ukunda and Malindi. The resumption of fights comes after the opening of airspace following the Government of Kenya’s lift of the partial lockdown affecting 5 counties, including Nairobi.

Jambojet has advised travellers who had suspended their trips to contact them via reservations@jambojet.com, or on their social media pages @FlyJamboJet to reschedule their trips.

Jambojet has also incorporated measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in their in-flight services. The measures include thorough sanitisation of aircrafts with industry approved detergent before and after each flight, paying extra attention to all touch prone areas. Also, the aircraft have been fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration system that refresh the air every 3 minutes.

Additionally, temperature checks will be done on arrival at the airport and hand sanitizers will be provided at all customer touch points. All passengers and crew will be required to wear facemask throughout the journey and observe social distancing on all queues and at the lounge. The Cabin Crew will assist passengers with opening and closing of the overhead bins to reduce touch.

A progressiv Web App (PWA) introduced by the airline last year will also enable customers to access the Jambojet website, jambojet.com, through a mobile device. They will receive a prompt to add the app to the device. A click on the prompt will add the PWA to the homepage of your smartphone or tablet and you will be able to access it at any time. Additionally, customers who use the app will receive notifications of upcoming trips, track their flight status and receive automated updates on any delays or changes to their itinerary.