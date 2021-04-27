Shares

Agricultural firm, Kakuzi, has welcomed a global release report issued by the Ethical Trade Initiative (ETI) acknowledging its commitments on labour rights.

ETI is a global organization working to define best practice in ethical trade. The organization has acknowledged marked progress in the alternative dispute resolution measures undertaken by Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed Kakuzi.

The ETI report stated, “We know how valuable the horticulture export sector is to Kenya and to those whose livelihoods depend on it. We hope that by addressing the legitimate concerns of workers, by building better relationships and stronger working practices, Kakuzi can go from strength to strength based on decent working conditions and a safe work environment. We commend those who have made this agreement possible and urge them to ensure continued progress and transparency for all concerned.”

Speaking when he confirmed the acknowledgement report, Kakuzi’s Managing Director Mr. Chris Flowers said ETI had in its independent evaluation noted positive progress in a credible and meaningful way forward to address allegations. The firm’s Board, he disclosed, is already working to establish a high-level Independent Human Rights Advisory Committee (IHRAC), to provide independent advice to the Board on matters Human Rights and governance structures.

“The acknowledgement also recognizes the progress made in developing and rolling out an Operational-Level Grievance Mechanism (OGM) benchmarked against the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. This will provide the timely and sensitive resolution of any grievances connected to Kakuzi’s operations in a fair, transparent and independent manner,” Mr. Flowers added.

Established in 1998 and with head offices in the United Kingdom, ETI exists to improve working conditions in global supply chains by developing effective approaches to implementing the ETI Base Code of labour practice.

“We encourage ETI member companies that have a trading history with Kakuzi to maintain a constructive dialogue with the company and to work with others to ensure the independent validation of reported progress. In this way, the remedy can be assured, and trust can be rebuilt,” the progress report concluded.