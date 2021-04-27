Shares

Ethiopian Airlines has announced it’s partnership with BGI Health Ethiopia, a subsidiary of China’s biotech company, the BGI Genomics, to launch high-end COVID-19 testing laboratory at its main hub in Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport.

The testing center is opened to revitalize passengers’ business by creating a seamless travel experience that includes COVID-19 testing for travellers departing or transiting via Addis Ababa.

The new COVID-19 testing lab is equipped with premium technologies to provide quick and accurate testing for passengers. Currently, the lab has a capacity to carry out 1,000 COVID-19 tests a day, with a potential to grow further after expansion.

Regular test results can be obtained within three hours, leading to a convenient travel arrangement by reducing waiting time for testing and result collection.

Commenting on the partnership, Ethiopian Airports CEO ,Mr. Eskinder Alemu said, “We introduced the testing lab inside our hub at Addis Ababa with a view to address our customers’ challenges in travel and revive the passenger service. Originating or transit passengers will no longer have to look for testing centers in the city and wait in lines for COVID- 19 testing. The lab at the airport eliminates the hassle for testing and brings convenience and helps restore passengers’ confidence in travel.”

The new testing center at the airport will elevate Ethiopian customer service and consolidate the airlines’ safety measures at the airport and onboard. Timeliness of COVID-19 test results has been an issue of concern for passengers who wish to transit or extend their stay in Ethiopia and the provision of testing at the airport simplifies customers journey with Ethiopian Airlines.

The laboratory performs RT-PCR and IgM antibody tests for COVID-19 to departing, arriving and transit passengers with high level of efficiency in delivering the results. The Airline thus expects a rise in passenger traffic at the airport.