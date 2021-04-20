Shares

Showmax Mobile customers in Kenya will now pay Ksh. 300 a month for access to the full Showmax catalogue. The service will be available at the new rates on a single mobile device from 19th April 2020. The new price is a 20% reduction on the previous price point of Ksh. 380.

Commenting on the price change, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, said, “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Kenyans enjoying our proudly African stories.”

So far this year, Showmax has released four Showmax Originals. These are

The follow-up to the popular Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary

Psychological thriller DAM

Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with CANAL+

Reality series I Am LAYCON, Nigeria’s first Showmax Original, featuring Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Lekan Agbeleshe aka Laycon.

Other Showmax Originals on the way in 2021 include

Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans, a second co-production with CANAL+

Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology

International reality TV series format, Temptation Island South Africa.

HBO blockbusters, International series, movies and kids’ shows will also continue airing on Showmax, as well as local favourites like Sauti Sol’s reality series Sol Family, the Kalasha-nominated drama series Monica, and award-winning Swahili telenovelas such as Selina and Pete.

The standard Showmax plan remains Ksh. 760, Showmax Pro at Ksh. 2,100 and Showmax Pro mobile at Ksh. 1,050 per month.