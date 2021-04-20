Shares

Amitruck, and Sky.Garden have partnered to form an end-to-end digital chain for goods pick-up and deliveries. The collaboration between the two tech start-up companies will allow more than 6,000 B2B clients to keep their business alive and maintain jobs across many industries they support.

Amitruck and Sky.Garden have been key in delivering goods, supporting the economy, and keeping business supply chains moving.

Speaking on the partnership announcement, Mark Mwangi, CEO of Amitruck said, “As startup and innovation culture deepens on the continent, the explosion of tech hubs across Africa has turned into an opportunity for economies to scale, despite lockdowns that are resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. This alliance will aim to keep economic and social chains alive and create growth which requires teamwork, partnerships, and technology to create a better Africa.”

Both companies have built smart technology with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) to secure and maintain a competitive edge powered by leading players such as Amazon Web Services and Google.

According to the African Tech Startups Funding Report 2020 released by startup news and research portal Disrupt Africa, last year saw Ksh. 20.5 billion ($190 million) in investments flow into Kenya. The two companies have recently announced funding from top investment firms and intend to develop their activities further across Africa this year.

“At Sky.Garden we are always delighted to find partners that are eager to disrupt the African market and bring lasting solutions that are continent specific and breed further innovation. We look forward to the leaps and bounds we can achieve together in this partnership with shared objectives and values,” said Isaac Hunja, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sky.Garden.

In light of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the combination of digital logistics and e-commerce is set to unlock barriers and facilitate the accomplishment of trades within the World’s largest economic zone, including not less that 54 countries across the Continent.