Shares

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance and The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business have announced a collaboration to promote, support and facilitate bilateral trade and investment opportunities from Canada into Kenya. This comes after Kenya became a member of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business late last month.

The 3-year agreement MoU was signed today during the Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between the Governments of Kenya and Canada, and is subject to renewal. The first engagement between the two parties will be a virtual trade mission to Kenya from Canada in May.

“This MoU will solidify the existing trade relations between Kenya and Canada and establish strong bonds between the two countries that will go a long way to boost private sector trade and investment. The MOU will also enable us to exchange business information with CACB which is critical especially to our members who wish to expand their coverage to international market,” explained Ms. Carole Kariuki Karuga, KEPSA CEO.

“Nairobi is a vital gateway not just to Kenya and the region, but the continent’s economies of the future in Africa,” commented Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

“KEPSA is world leader in the private sector, showcasing excellence on the global stage. This MoU is a great honour for The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, our leadership, and all our members across Canada,” said Deepak Dave, the organization’s long-standing representative in Nairobi and Chief Risk Officer at the African Trade Insurance Agency.

Guided by this MoU, CACB and KEPSA will work together towards on a case-by-case basis exploring events together, exchange of business information and reciprocity members of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance. The stakeholders will also enjoy the privileges of membership afforded to CACB members, and to ensure KEPSA members are well-positioned in the Canadian market for investment and trade in all sectors.

“As KEPSA, we remain committed to establishing progressive business and trade partnerships with Canada and other similar minded parties for a mutual benefit of our members as well as those of our CACB counterparts,” concluded Ms. Carole Kariuki Karuga, KEPSA CEO.