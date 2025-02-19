Shares

Ethiopia has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATIDI) to accelerate Ethiopia’s transition to clean energy by attracting foreign investment into renewable energy projects.

This will be through ATIDI’s Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF). RLSF is a liquidity support mechanism developed by ATIDI in partnership with KfW Development Bank and Norad.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between Ethiopia and ATIDI, ensuring that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) or Public Private Partnerships can leverage RLSF. RLSF provides financial protection to IPPs/PPPs by availing and accelerating payments owed by state-owned utilities, addressing a key challenge in the energy sector by enhancing payment security and financial stability.

“We are honored to partner with the Government of Ethiopia and Ethiopian Electric Power to support the development of the country’s renewable energy sector. Through our liquidity support, this collaboration will not only reduce financial risks but also attract more investment into Ethiopia’s energy infrastructure. We believe that this partnership will help accelerate the growth of Ethiopia’s renewable energy capacity and contribute to the broader goal of sustainable development across the African continent,” said CEO, ATIDI Manuel Moses.

In his message H.E. Ahmed Shide, Ethiopia’s Minister of Finance, said “through this partnership, Ethiopia aims to facilitate timely payments to developers, mitigate financial risks, strengthen the bankability of power purchase agreements (PPAs), and enhance the creditworthiness of EEP”. His Excellency further strengthened his message by stating that “these efforts will create a more attractive investment environment for renewable energy projects”.

Ethiopia becomes the 11th ATIDI member state to sign the RLSF MoU joining Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Togo, Uganda and Zambia. Since its inception, guarantees worth USD24.7 million have been approved under the RLSF portfolio; in turn facilitating investments totaling USD373.1 million and the development of 181.95 MW of installed renewable energy capacity across Africa.

“Ethiopia has embarked on a comprehensive economic reform agenda known as the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda (1&2). This initiative aims to address structural challenges and promote sustainable economic growth. The key aspects of the reform are creating Macroeconomic Stability; Investment and Trade. Efforts are being made to enhance the investment climate and promote trade by simplifying regulations, improving infrastructure, and encouraging private sector participation. The Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF) is expected to play great role by enhancing the bankability of PPP projects and the sustainable implementation of such projects,” H.E Shide said.

Ethiopia has made significant strides in expanding its energy sector, primarily relying on hydropower as the backbone of its electricity generation. The Ethiopian government aims to diversify this energy mix by leveraging its vast renewable resources including wind, solar, and geothermal energy to enhance reliability and sustainability.

ATIDI was founded in 2001 by African States to cover trade and investment risks of companies doing business in Africa. ATIDI predominantly provides Political Risk, Credit Insurance and, Surety Insurance. Since inception, ATIDI has supported USD85 billion worth of investments and trade into Africa.