Spire Bank which is a subsidiary of Mwalimu National Sacco has announced the appointment of Fredrick Omondi Nyasaka as the new Head of Finance and Administration. This is with effect from 1st March 2021 .



Nyasaka has over 18 years of experience in the banking sector having worked both in the Internal Audit and Finance departments. Before joining the Bank, he worked at Bank of Africa as the Head of Finance and Head of Internal Audit and served at KCB Bank as the Head of Financial Reporting. Nyasaka held various positions at Equity Bank such as General Manager-Finance, Assistant General Manager-Internal Audit and Manager Internal Audit. He has also worked as an Internal Auditor at NCBA Bank and Sidian Bank.

Nyasaka holds a Masters of Business Administration, Finance from USIU, a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting from Maseno University and he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA). He is expected to play a key role in steering the Finance department towards the attainment of the Bank’s financial goals, as well as steer the overall achievement of the Bank’s Strategy.

Brian Kilonzo, Acting Managing Director, had this to say, “Nyasaka comes at a time when the Bank is at its recovery phase. We believe his extensive background in banking and strong leadership experience will be of great importance as we embark on our five-year recovery phase to return the bank into profitability.”

