Uber the ride hainling company has announced the launch of its online food delivery and rides service in Nakuru. This launch follows the recent expansion of the Uber Eats app in Mombasa and to locations such as Ongata Rongai, Syokimau and Kitengela.

Uber Eats has partnered with restaurants like KFC and Java House to local favourites like Jamia Food Mart, Majid Restaurant or Lennz Pizza, to satisfy demand. Uber Eats provides restaurant owners access to convenient and affordable technology, as well, as actionable data and analytics that can make their businesses more efficient and profitable.

“We’re excited to be launching in Nakuru. Safety continues to be a top priority for Uber Eats, and helping people stay at home while allowing them to choose the food they want will not only help further flatten the curve but more importantly, will allow restaurants to reach their customers via delivery, and providing economic opportunities for couriers,” explains Nadeem Anjarwalla, General Manager for Uber Eats in Kenya.

While food cravings are being satisfied, Nakuru residents can also travel via UberChapChap, without breaking their budget.

As part of Uber’s Door-to-Door Safety Standard, it is possible to focus on the safety of riders and drivers before, during, and after every trip. Every trip is GPS tracked, all riders and drivers have access to an in-app emergency button, connecting users to a private security response team, and they can share their trip status with friends and family for peace of mind.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber is committed to following all relevant hygiene and safety protocols. These include the requirement for all drivers and riders to wear masks using technology, a safety checklist before each trip which reminds riders and drivers to wash their hands and sanitize their vehicles before or after each trip.

Brian Njao, Head of East Africa for Uber stated, “We remain optimistic about the business opportunity in Kenya, and the launch of Nakuru shows our commitment to the region. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to helping people take essential trips safely, while providing more avenues for meaningful economic opportunities for Kenyans.”

Due to the recent lockdown restrictions announced by the Government, Uber Eats will only be available from 7am to 6.30pm, daily. Uber will be available within the hours of 4 a.m. to 7 p.m., however, if you need to travel during the curfew, please don’t forget to carry your essential worker permit.