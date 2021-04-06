Shares

Network International, an enabler of digital commerce, has announced the appointment of Egyptian national, Hany Fekry, as Regional President for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa. In his new role, Hany will be responsible for the Network’s acquiring and issuing of business in Egypt and Nigeria.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said, “Building an effective payments infrastructure requires a thorough understanding of the needs of local merchant and issuer clients to address their pain points and build locally relevant payments solutions. I am confident he is the right person to strengthen our offering to clients, in addition to driving greater inclusion and building a stronger payments infrastructure in these fast-growing markets.”

Hany joined Network in 2016 as Managing Director for Egypt and and Deputy Managing Director for Africa, leading the company’s business development activities across the Northern and Sub-Saharan region. Previously, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Emerging Markets Payments (EMP) Africa, which was acquired by Network International in 2016. Hany’s more than 20-year career has included developing business in markets including Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Commenting on his appointment, Hany Fekry said, “This is an incredibly exciting time for Network, with tremendous opportunities to accelerate the positive trends in digital payments across the region and increase financial inclusions. I look forward to helping build a best-in-class payment ecosystem that will support local merchants and financial institutions, and positively impact the economies across the Northern and Sub-Saharan African markets.”

Network International Holdings is the holding company for Network International and the group companies.