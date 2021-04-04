Shares

Anne Ngatia, Ogilvy Africa’s Deputy Managing Partner, will oversee the newly established Strategic Initiatives office. This announcement comes as the network lays down strategic initiatives to oversee the growth and reputation of the agency across 39 African countries.

The Strategic Initiatives office will work with Ogilvy Africa’s key clients in creating custom One-Ogilvy solutions, that are built around their current needs and future goals.

Making the announcement, Ogilvy Africa CEO, Vikas Mehta said, “In a region like ours, clients often have to make tough choices between width and depth of competencies available with agencies in every market. With this role, our goal is to make the best of Ogilvy Africa available to our clients, irrespective of geography. For our business, this role will be instrumental in creating growth engines for the agency through portfolio expansion, product innovation and partnerships. This is an exciting time for Africa, and Ogilvy Africa as we evolve a connected offering for a connected world.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Ngatia said, “I am excited and truly grateful to Ogilvy Africa for entrusting me with this position. I hope that together we shall create growth platforms for our clients and people and further propel this remarkable brand’s position as leader across the region”

Mr. Mehta added, “We are delighted to have found someone from within the Ogilvy Africa bench to play this crucial role. Through her years of experience in the industry, Anne (or Peanut as she prefers being called) has worn many hats and seen the world of marketing from several lenses. She has deep empathy for pain-points of clients and agencies alike, while being able to see the big picture of opportunity. We’re delighted to see her wings spreading across the continent.”