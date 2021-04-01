Shares

The Association of Insurance Brokers of Kenya (AIBK) has elected Mr. Anthony Mwangi as the National Chairman. He was elected during the Association’s 55th Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Mwangi, who is the Founder and Managing Director, Sunland Insurance Brokers, has served as the Association’s Vice Chairman for the last 4 years.

Speaking at the AGM, Mr. Mwangi re-iterated his commitment to advancing consumer rights and working towards ensuring continued cohesion between sector players. He noted the challenges facing the insurance sector, and more specifically legal and regulatory challenges affecting insurance and insurance broking business in Kenya.

“A key focus area for the new board is working with the stakeholders to address issues such as the NHIF Bill, aspects of the BBI, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, that would have adverse effects on the insurance sector. The new board will have a keen eye on and robustly engage with key stakeholders to ensure that not only are our interests fairly represented but that this industry that is ripe for investment and growth realizes its potential,” Mr. Mwangi noted.

Mr. Mwangi has over 27 years’ experience in the insurance sector. He is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, and an Associate of Computer Professionals of the UK. He holds a Diploma from the Kenya School of Law and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Planning from Copenhagen Business School in the Netherlands.

Other members elected to the AIBK Board include:

1. Mr. John Lagat – Vice Chairman, AIBK, and Director Sapon Insurance Brokers.

2. Mr. Ahmed Abdi – Hon. Secretary, AIBK, and CEO, Amana Insurance Brokers.

3. Mrs. Pauline Wanjohi – Hon. Treasurer, AIBK, and Group MD, First Re-Insurance Brokers and Pacific Insurance Brokers.

4. Mr. Harvinder S. Jutley – Board Member, AIBK, and Group MD, H. S. Jutley Insurance Brokers.

5. Ms. Rosalyn Mugoh – Board Member, AIBK, and Managing Director, Zamara Risk and Insurance Brokers.

6. Mr. Joseph Otieno – Board Member, AIBK, and CEO, Maj Insurance Brokers.

7. Mrs. Catherine Wahome – Board Member, AIBK, and CEO, Assurelink Insurance Brokers.

8. Mr. Nelson Omolo – ex-officio Board member, and CEO, Fairsure Insurance Brokers.