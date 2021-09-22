Shares

Kenyan artist Anthony Mwangi has been named one of the winners of this year’s Billboard Contest of FineArt America for his image of an African Woman titled Free Thinker. The painting will be displayed on Billboards in major cities of the USA.

Anthony begun Digital painting in 2007 and works with different Painting Applications like Rabelle, Photoshop, Artrage and Corel Painter. He has also done extensive video editing, 3D Animation and Photography.

Other winning artists include Tatyana Binovska for her image titled Best Wishes, Debora Levy for her image titled Energy and Kelsi Davis for their image titled Andromeda.

Fine Art America said the campaign is a way of celebrating the online community of artists the company has built. Thousands of artists upload artworks to the website to be used on everything from art prints to apparel, the sales of which earn artists a commission.

“For 15 years, we’ve been promoting our artists and their incredible artwork almost exclusively online. It’s time to showcase them in the real world. Our upcoming billboard campaign gives us an incredible opportunity to reach a new audience of art buyers, build brand awareness for Fine Art America, and introduce the incredibly talented artists who use Fine Art America to sell canvas prints, framed prints, greeting cards, and more,” said Sean Broihier, C.E.O. of Fine Art America.

Beyond the 20 grand prize billboard winners, Fine Art America will also be giving away hundreds of canvas prints and t-shirts to participating artists that reach voting thresholds in the contest.