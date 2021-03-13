Shares

Different Colours by Ng’ang’a Mbugua is a powerful story of a young man, Miguel, from his early days as an artist, through years of practice, to his life and experience in Banana County.

His early training prepared him for a life of humility before the series of experiences and encounters while in Banana County. Through injustices, large and small, Miguel realizes that he is on a journey, greater than himself.

The incidents of the story are wholly absorbing, from his adventures, new discoveries, new acquaintances, and a new project to paint the famous waterfall in Banana County. While here, he is able to have an interaction with people of different perspectives on life as him.

His grim discovery while on his mission to complete his painting causes a conflict with the locals. This initial friction climaxes naturally into scenes if disillusion and misunderstanding, violence and riot.

Part of this experience he might have felt before, but never with such freshness, intensity and power. His search for justice, as he later discovers, might be his destined purpose in Banana County.

The writer blends Miguel’s interactions with other characters in the book to highlight different societal perspectives and beliefs. Different characters help to shape Miguel and his craft, shift his mindset and discover himself deeply.

Different Colours is simple and with a heartwarming sincerity that makes the story relatable and heartfelt for its readers. I would recommend it for children, young adults and even adults. It tells the story of societal dynamics, while shedding light on justice, environmental conservation, development and unity.

It is definitely worth your time.

This is Ng’ang’a Mbugua’s 15th book from a collection of biographies, short stories, poetry, novels and motivational anthologies. Ng’ang’a is a publisher with Big Books and the author of several titles including This Land is Our Land, Terrorists of the Aberdare and Different colours. He has won various awards including the Wahome Mutahi’s Literary prize for Terrorists in 2010 and Different Colours in 2012.