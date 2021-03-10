Shares

Absa Group has announced the demise of Peter Matlare, Executive Director and Deputy Group Chief Executive. The late Peter Matlare died on 7 March 2021 due to COVID-19 related complications, according to a statement from the company.

The Late Peter joined Absa Group Board as an independent non-executive Director in 2011. He was appointed Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer in August 2016. He was also the Chief Executive responsible for Absa Regional Operations, covering the bank’s presence on the continent outside of South Africa.

“He played a key role in overseeing our regional operations and safely leading our banks through the major Separation from Barclays and rebrand to Absa. Peter has made a significant contribution to the Group, and Absa has lost a dedicated leader, a visionary and an amazing human being,” said Wendy Lucas-Bull, Absa Group Chairperson said.

More recently, the Late Peter led the bank in the smooth transition of the separation from Barclays. The transition was a complex multi-year project which included the largest single data and systems migration in Africa. He was a key element in the successful transition across Absa’s operations on the continent.

Daniel Mminele, Absa Group Chief Executive, said, “Peter was a seasoned corporate executive, a good leader, inspirational, and passionate about his work, always strongly invested in the success of our continent. I will miss his friendship, collegiality, guidance and wise counsel.”

Sending his condolences, Jeremy Awori, CEO Absa Kenya, said that the institution has lost a great leader, whose impact was transformative for the bank, as well as the business community in the continent. “We will miss Peter’s stewardship which he often delivered with admirable simplicity, warmth and passion,“ he added.